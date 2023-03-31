Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hike state’s credit limit: CM Jagan urges FM Sitharaman

He also urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday and urged her to increase the credit limit, besides releasing pending National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) dues to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore to the State.   On the second day of the national capital tour, the Chief Minister raised issues concerning the State with Sitharaman. 

Jagan informed the Finance Minister that the credit limit of the State has been reduced to Rs 17,923 crore from Rs 42,472 crore in 2021-22 for no fault of the government and urged her to enhance it immediately. 

He also urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State.

He asked the Centre to take measures to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,058 crore outstanding dues from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017. 

The Chief Minister urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State, sanction Rs 10,000 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the construction of the Polavaram Project and another Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of diaphragm wall in the flash floods. 

Jagan urges FM to release pending dues

“The State has so far spent Rs 2,600.74 crore on Polavaram Project from its exchequer,” Jagan informed and sought the reimbursement of the same from the Central funds and accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore on the Polavaram Project. 

The Chief Minister also urged her to implement the promise of granting Special Status to the State.
Jagan concluded his tour and returned to the State. Though it was expected that the Chief Minister would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the meeting could not materialise.

It may be recalled that CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which have been pending since 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp