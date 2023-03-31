Hike state’s credit limit: CM Jagan urges FM Sitharaman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday and urged her to increase the credit limit, besides releasing pending National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) dues to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore to the State. On the second day of the national capital tour, the Chief Minister raised issues concerning the State with Sitharaman.

Jagan informed the Finance Minister that the credit limit of the State has been reduced to Rs 17,923 crore from Rs 42,472 crore in 2021-22 for no fault of the government and urged her to enhance it immediately.

He also urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State.

He asked the Centre to take measures to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,058 crore outstanding dues from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

The Chief Minister urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State, sanction Rs 10,000 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the construction of the Polavaram Project and another Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of diaphragm wall in the flash floods.

Jagan urges FM to release pending dues

“The State has so far spent Rs 2,600.74 crore on Polavaram Project from its exchequer,” Jagan informed and sought the reimbursement of the same from the Central funds and accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore on the Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister also urged her to implement the promise of granting Special Status to the State.

Jagan concluded his tour and returned to the State. Though it was expected that the Chief Minister would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the meeting could not materialise.

It may be recalled that CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which have been pending since 2014.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday and urged her to increase the credit limit, besides releasing pending National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) dues to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore to the State. On the second day of the national capital tour, the Chief Minister raised issues concerning the State with Sitharaman. Jagan informed the Finance Minister that the credit limit of the State has been reduced to Rs 17,923 crore from Rs 42,472 crore in 2021-22 for no fault of the government and urged her to enhance it immediately. He also urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He asked the Centre to take measures to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,058 crore outstanding dues from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017. The Chief Minister urged Sitharaman to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15 to the State, sanction Rs 10,000 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the construction of the Polavaram Project and another Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of diaphragm wall in the flash floods. Jagan urges FM to release pending dues “The State has so far spent Rs 2,600.74 crore on Polavaram Project from its exchequer,” Jagan informed and sought the reimbursement of the same from the Central funds and accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore on the Polavaram Project. The Chief Minister also urged her to implement the promise of granting Special Status to the State. Jagan concluded his tour and returned to the State. Though it was expected that the Chief Minister would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the meeting could not materialise. It may be recalled that CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which have been pending since 2014.