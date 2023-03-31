Home States Andhra Pradesh

Investigation ordered into snapping of cable wires in AP

There was no selective removal of the wires as alleged by the Siti Cable Network. 

Published: 31st March 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

G. Raja Kumari

Joint collector of Guntur Smt G. Raja Kumari

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Joint collector of Guntur Rajakumari ordered a probe into the snapping of cable wires in the early hours of March 25 over political rivalry. She held a meeting with both the electricity department officials and city cable operators to address the issue on Saturday. Guntur City Cable TV Operators Association members alleged that the electricity department had cut their wires without serving a notice on March 25. 

However, the electricity department officials denied the allegations and said that they were given instructions to remove the bundles of wires on the poles, which were causing inconvenience to linemen during emergencies. There was no selective removal of the wires as alleged by the Siti Cable Network. 

Following this, representatives of Master Channel Community Network Pvt Ltd, which is associated with Siti Cable in the city complained to the Superintendent of Police on March 27. In the meeting, the joint collector said that a committee would be formed, including officials of electricity, revenue, municipal, and police departments and members of the cable operators association. 

This committee would set up guidelines following Cable Regulatory Act about the permissions to set up cable wires and internet wires on electric poles. Rajakumari assured that a committee would be formed to address the issues of cable operators and to implement High Court’s orders regarding this issue without fail.

