Tension prevails as YSRC workers protest against Udayagiri MLA

It may be noted that the YSRC had suspended the MLA from the party.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Slogans were raised against MLA M Chandrasekhar Reddy accusing him of anti-party activities during a rally, led by YSRC leader Moole Vinay Reddy | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tension prevailed in Udayagiri town on Thursday as  YSRC leaders organised a massive rally against MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, accusing him of anti-party activities and threatening to drive him away from the constituency. 

The MLA, who reached Udayagiri, dared the YSRC leaders for a debate and waited at a bus stand, further leading to tension. Police, however, ensured that there was no confrontation between the two sides and sent the MLA away. However, a few minutes later, the YSRC leaders came to the spot and alleged that Chandrasekhar Reddy fled fearing the backlash.

Senior YSRC leader Moole Vinay Reddy took out a rally in the town and raised slogans against Chandrasekhar Reddy. Vinay Reddy alleged that Chandrasekhar Reddy had made serious allegations against the party and ‘sold’ his vote to the Opposition TDP in the MLC elections. 

“The party leadership had offered an MLC seat instead of an MLA ticket for his services to the party. According to the party’s survey, the legislator has not been getting positive responses from the public and so it was decided that he would be offered an MLC seat. But Chandrasekhar Reddy denied the offer and demanded MLA ticket from the party. Further, he has been making unnecessary allegations against the party leadership for the past few days. We are not here to hear such allegations made by the legislator. He will face severe consequences, if he continues his tirade against the party,” Vinay Reddy said and added that the people of Udayagiri will not give the MLA another chance. 

It may be noted that the YSRC had suspended the MLA from the party. The YSRC leadership believes that Chandrasekhar Reddy, who has won four times from the constituency, failed to maintain his cadre in the constituency and hence denying him a ticket would not hurt the party much.

