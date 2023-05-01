Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP JAC Amaravati 3rd phase stir from May 8

The government seems to be of the view that there would be no trouble to it with the employees’ agitation, the AP JAC leaders observed.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati Joint Action Committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

Amaravati Joint Action Committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati, which has been agitating for the past 53 days demanding a solution to the long pending issues of employees, has decided to intensify it. The AP JAC announced that four regional meetings will be organised in four zones of the State starting from Srikakulam on May 9, followed by Anantapur, Eluru and Guntur on May 17, 27 and June 8 respectively.

A mass hunger strike will be organised in all the district headquarters on May 30 resenting the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the State government in conceding the genuine demands of employees. Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar informed that the third phase of their agitation would begin on May 8 with submitting memorandums to the Collectors of all the 26 districts seeking withdrawal of the illegal cases and suspension of teachers.

Stating that it was unfair on the part of the government to take the agitation of employees lightly, they sought to know whether the government would resolve the issues only after the employees organised mega protest programmes like ‘Chalo Vijayawada’.

ALSO READ | AP JAC Amaravati decides to intensify its agitation

The AP JAC leaders said they were forced to take up the third phase of agitation as there was no clarity from the government on the financial and non-financial issues of the employees though they organised two phases from March 9 in a peaceful manner. The government seems to be of the view that there would be no trouble to it with the employees’ agitation, the AP JAC leaders observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP JAC Amaravati
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp