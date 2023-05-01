AP JAC Amaravati 3rd phase stir from May 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati, which has been agitating for the past 53 days demanding a solution to the long pending issues of employees, has decided to intensify it. The AP JAC announced that four regional meetings will be organised in four zones of the State starting from Srikakulam on May 9, followed by Anantapur, Eluru and Guntur on May 17, 27 and June 8 respectively.

A mass hunger strike will be organised in all the district headquarters on May 30 resenting the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the State government in conceding the genuine demands of employees. Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar informed that the third phase of their agitation would begin on May 8 with submitting memorandums to the Collectors of all the 26 districts seeking withdrawal of the illegal cases and suspension of teachers.

Stating that it was unfair on the part of the government to take the agitation of employees lightly, they sought to know whether the government would resolve the issues only after the employees organised mega protest programmes like ‘Chalo Vijayawada’.

The AP JAC leaders said they were forced to take up the third phase of agitation as there was no clarity from the government on the financial and non-financial issues of the employees though they organised two phases from March 9 in a peaceful manner. The government seems to be of the view that there would be no trouble to it with the employees’ agitation, the AP JAC leaders observed.

