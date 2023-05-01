GMC sets new record by collecting Rs 50 crore tax in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC collected Rs 50 crore tax by Sunday night and created a new record, announced civic chief Kirthi Chekuri in a statement on Sunday. She said that the State government has announced a 5 per cent of tax deduction if the people pay all property, and vacant land taxes for the financial year 2023-24 at a time.

In order to encourage the citizens to utilize this opportunity, GMC has set up special cash counters on Sundays on public holidays to facilitate the public. Along with this, a special helpdesk was also set up at GMC's main office, so citizens who do not know the assessment number of their property could get all the required details.

Awareness programmes were conducted through wall posters, media, and announcements to encourage the public to clear tax dues and get benefitted. As a result, GMC has collected Rs 50 crore tax this financial year against Rs 35 crore last year, she added.. She lauded the officials of revenue and all concerned departments for surpassing the set targets.

GUNTUR: GMC collected Rs 50 crore tax by Sunday night and created a new record, announced civic chief Kirthi Chekuri in a statement on Sunday. She said that the State government has announced a 5 per cent of tax deduction if the people pay all property, and vacant land taxes for the financial year 2023-24 at a time. In order to encourage the citizens to utilize this opportunity, GMC has set up special cash counters on Sundays on public holidays to facilitate the public. Along with this, a special helpdesk was also set up at GMC's main office, so citizens who do not know the assessment number of their property could get all the required details. Awareness programmes were conducted through wall posters, media, and announcements to encourage the public to clear tax dues and get benefitted. As a result, GMC has collected Rs 50 crore tax this financial year against Rs 35 crore last year, she added.. She lauded the officials of revenue and all concerned departments for surpassing the set targets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });