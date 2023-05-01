Miscreants abduct infant from railway station in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The whereabouts of a 7-month-old boy, who was abducted by unidentified people from his parents while they were asleep, are not known yet. The incident took place at the old railway station building in Tungabhadra village of Mantralayam Mandal on Saturday.

The kidnapped boy was identified as Ramu, son of Anjaneyulu and Ankamma.

According to railway sub-inspector Subba Rayudu, the couple Anjaneyulu and Ankamma have been taking shelter at the old railway station, which remained abandoned for the past ten years. They have been eking out a living by collecting trash and begging.

On Saturday, two unknown persons entered into the old station building and picked up the boy while all were asleep. The police launched a search operation after the couple lodged a complaint. The SI said they are yet to identify the faces.

