Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants abduct infant from railway station in AP

On Saturday, two unknown persons entered into the old station building and picked up the boy while all were asleep.

Published: 01st May 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The whereabouts of a 7-month-old boy, who was abducted by unidentified people from his parents while they were asleep, are not known yet. The incident took place at the old railway station building in Tungabhadra village of Mantralayam Mandal on Saturday.

The kidnapped boy was identified as Ramu, son of Anjaneyulu and Ankamma.

According to railway sub-inspector Subba Rayudu, the couple Anjaneyulu and Ankamma have been taking shelter at the old railway station, which remained abandoned for the past ten years. They have been eking out a living by collecting trash and begging.

On Saturday, two unknown persons entered into the old station building and picked up the boy while all were asleep. The police launched a search operation after the couple lodged a complaint. The SI said they are yet to identify the faces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
old railway station abduct infant
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp