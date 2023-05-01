Opposition unity a must to defeat YSRC: Manohar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday said the party was committed to forging unity of all parties to achieve its objective of YSRC Vimukta Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was part of the political process. He said there would be more such meetings in view of the prevailing political situation in the State. “The JSP is in alliance with the BJP and it is gearing up for the 2024 elections,” he asserted.

Accusing the ruling YSRC of focusing on Vizag only to grab precious land, Manohar said the JSP would launch a movement against land grabbing by YSRC leaders. Charging the YSRC with targeting Jana Sena leaders, who are fighting against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the senior leader said, if necessary, they would approach the court to seek its intervention.

“Jana Sena will focus on the development of North Coastal Andhra and a special manifesto will be prepared for the region,” he revealed.

Aiming to strengthen the party in all six districts of North Coastal Andhra, the JSP has planned division and mandal-level meetings. Manohar said the law and order situation in the State was at its lowest ebb due to growing lawlessness.

“It is not correct to say that the State capital is where the chief minister stays,” he observed. He said youth who were questioning the government were being threatened. YSRC leaders attacked those who opposed sticking stickers in the Vizianagaram district. Jana Sena gave `50,000 each to the injured. The attack was taken to the notice of Vizianagaram SP, he said.

