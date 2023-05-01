Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to start adventure activities atop Kondaveedu fort in AP

The construction of ghat road to the hilltop has given a huge boost to developing tourism in the area.

Kondaveedu Fort (File Photo |EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the Kondaveedu fort has become a famous tourist spot in the past couple of years, the officials are planning to set up fun and adventurous activities to attract more tourists, especially during this summer.

After the reorganization of districts, the Palnadu district administration is determined to develop the Kondaveedu fort into a famous tourist spot statewide and has taken up several developmental as well as renovation works at this historic fort. The construction of the Ghat road to the hilltop has given a huge boost to developing tourism in the area.

Along with the existing children’s park, museum and trekking path, the newly set up viewpoint deck through which visitors can experience the picturesque sceneries of the surrounding hills. The citizens who wanted to get a breath of fresh air are preferring to visit the hill region.

In order to provide more fun and adventurous activities to the tourists, the Kondaveedu Vana Samrakshana Samithi is all set up made an agreement with Outrival Adventures to set up tent camping, rock climbing, rappelling archery, trekking, trampoline and other adventurous activities.

District forest officer N Ramachandra Rao visited the fort and conducted a trail run for night camping and viewpoint deck on Sunday. He said that the viewpoint deck has become a new attraction at Kondaveedu Nagaravanam. This deck allows the visitors to have a better and safe view of Vedulla cheruvu and Nemalla cheruvu which would be a great experience.

Palnadu forest division is making all necessary arrangements to start night camping in tents at Kondaveedu, so the tourists could enjoy it to the fullest, he added.

