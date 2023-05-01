PM’s 'Mann Ki Baat' inspired people: AP Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Besides addressing challenging issues such as climate and energy crisis, and waste management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to a vast spectrum of socio-economic and culturally diverse populations as well as inspired and energised them on social, cultural, and economic issues through Mann Ki Baat, Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed as he participated as chief guest in the screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Stating that the unique programme has enabled an innovative way of communicating with the people and society as a whole, he said the Prime Minister through Mann Ki Baat has been able to successfully establish a trust-based relationship with listeners by offering advice or appreciating someone for their exemplary deed, sharing real-life stories and experiences.

“The successful course of 99 episodes over the last eight years has generated awareness on important issues and inspired everyone to act on social and national causes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Covid-19 vaccination and Har Ghar Tiranga among others,” Governor Nazeer added.

He recalled how Mann Ki Baat played an important role during the pandemic in keeping the people informed, and motivating them to get vaccinated. He opined that India’s vaccine story owes its success in great measure to the PM’s radio programme.

Further, Governor S Abdul Nazeer appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati for broadcasting the programme in several languages and dialects and taking it to the remotest regions in the country, while simultaneously telecasting it over the Doordarshan network.

