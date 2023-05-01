Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM’s 'Mann Ki Baat' inspired people: AP Governor

He opined that India’s vaccine story owes its success in great measure to the PM’s radio programme.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

S Abdul Nazeer

Governor S Abdul Nazeer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Besides addressing challenging issues such as climate and energy crisis, and waste management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to a vast spectrum of socio-economic and culturally diverse populations as well as inspired and energised them on social, cultural, and economic issues through Mann Ki Baat, Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed as he participated as chief guest in the screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.  

Stating that the unique programme has enabled an innovative way of communicating with the people and society as a whole, he said the Prime Minister through Mann Ki Baat has been able to successfully establish a trust-based relationship with listeners by offering advice or appreciating someone for their exemplary deed, sharing real-life stories and experiences.

“The successful course of 99 episodes over the last eight years has generated awareness on important issues and inspired everyone to act on social and national causes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Covid-19 vaccination and Har Ghar Tiranga among others,” Governor Nazeer added.

He recalled how Mann Ki Baat played an important role during the pandemic in keeping the people informed, and motivating them to get vaccinated. He opined that India’s vaccine story owes its success in great measure to the PM’s radio programme.

Further, Governor S Abdul Nazeer appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati for broadcasting the programme in several languages and dialects and taking it to the remotest regions in the country, while simultaneously telecasting it over the Doordarshan network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Abdul Nazeer Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Prasar Bharati
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp