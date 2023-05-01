Politicos in Andhra Pradesh keen to launch their heirs

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: At least three ruling YSRC MLAs and some former TDP MLAs are making all-out efforts to field their heirs in the 2024 elections. Senior leaders from well-known political families in the district are trying to hand over their legacy to their sons.

A sitting YSRC MLA has even proposed to the high command that he will make way for his son. The senior leaders are waiting for a nod from the party leadership so as to prepare the ground for the launch of their heirs. Well-known political families in the district like the KE Krishna Murthy, TG Venkatesh and others are also among those who want their sons to continue their legacy.

Some of them who were unsuccessful in their efforts to launch their heirs in the last elections, have started making efforts again. The aspiring heirs of the leaders are even participating in the party programmes to get a hold of the cadre. The erstwhile undivided Kurnool district has 14 Assemblies and two Lok Saba segments.

Sitting MLAs, including Silpa Chakrapani Reddy (Srisailam), Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Panyam) and Yerrakota Chennakesava Reddy (Yemminganur) have been making efforts to get the party ticket to their sons in the next elections. If the party leadership gives the nod, Silpa Karthik Reddy, Katasani Sivanarasimha Reddy and Yerrakota Jagan Mohan Reddy are set to enter the fray in the 2024 elections, sources said.

Chennakesava Reddy, who is senior most among them, has already put forth the proposal before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he wants the ticket to be given to his son Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources added.

It is learnt that even Mantralayam MLA Y Balanagi Reddy is also planning to field his brother’s son Y Pradeep Reddy in the next elections. Former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is hopeful of getting the TDP ticket for his son Kotla Raghavendra Reddy. Former minister NMD Farooq is also making efforts to launch his son Firoz.

There are some other aspirants who want to test their luck for the second time. TG Bharat, who missed the bus in the 2019 elections, is one among them. “I lost in the last elections due to internal bickerings. I am confident of winning the election this time. All the internal squabbles have been sorted out. I have done enough groundwork to win the election in 2024,’’ he told TNIE.

Similarly, KE Shyam Babu, son of KE Krishna Murthy, is also making efforts to win the election this time from the Pathikonda segment.

“People want to see the younger generation to come into politics in place of the old. I am one among them and I want my son to enter politics,’’ said a senior MLA.

KURNOOL: At least three ruling YSRC MLAs and some former TDP MLAs are making all-out efforts to field their heirs in the 2024 elections. Senior leaders from well-known political families in the district are trying to hand over their legacy to their sons. A sitting YSRC MLA has even proposed to the high command that he will make way for his son. The senior leaders are waiting for a nod from the party leadership so as to prepare the ground for the launch of their heirs. Well-known political families in the district like the KE Krishna Murthy, TG Venkatesh and others are also among those who want their sons to continue their legacy. Some of them who were unsuccessful in their efforts to launch their heirs in the last elections, have started making efforts again. The aspiring heirs of the leaders are even participating in the party programmes to get a hold of the cadre. The erstwhile undivided Kurnool district has 14 Assemblies and two Lok Saba segments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sitting MLAs, including Silpa Chakrapani Reddy (Srisailam), Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Panyam) and Yerrakota Chennakesava Reddy (Yemminganur) have been making efforts to get the party ticket to their sons in the next elections. If the party leadership gives the nod, Silpa Karthik Reddy, Katasani Sivanarasimha Reddy and Yerrakota Jagan Mohan Reddy are set to enter the fray in the 2024 elections, sources said. Chennakesava Reddy, who is senior most among them, has already put forth the proposal before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he wants the ticket to be given to his son Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources added. It is learnt that even Mantralayam MLA Y Balanagi Reddy is also planning to field his brother’s son Y Pradeep Reddy in the next elections. Former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is hopeful of getting the TDP ticket for his son Kotla Raghavendra Reddy. Former minister NMD Farooq is also making efforts to launch his son Firoz. There are some other aspirants who want to test their luck for the second time. TG Bharat, who missed the bus in the 2019 elections, is one among them. “I lost in the last elections due to internal bickerings. I am confident of winning the election this time. All the internal squabbles have been sorted out. I have done enough groundwork to win the election in 2024,’’ he told TNIE. Similarly, KE Shyam Babu, son of KE Krishna Murthy, is also making efforts to win the election this time from the Pathikonda segment. “People want to see the younger generation to come into politics in place of the old. I am one among them and I want my son to enter politics,’’ said a senior MLA.