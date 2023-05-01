Workers strike: TTD takes up cleanliness drive in AP

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A week after sanitation workers went on a flash strike in Tirumala without issuing a notice, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, along with other staff, voluntarily took up a clean-up drive on Sunday.

The Trust had given a call to the workforce, including joint EOs, chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO), to join the cleanliness drive, ‘Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala’ and “transform the hill shrine into a green and garbage-free environment to provide a healthy and divine ambience to the devotees.”

Speaking to reporters after the programme, Dharma Reddy said Sulabh Agency employees in Tirumala have been on strike since April 22 without giving notice to the TTD management.

“Following this, we decided to deploy sanitary workers from Tirupati, Nellore and Chittoor Municipal Corporations. Of the 8,000 – 10,000 permanent and contractual employees, around 600-700, including the JEOs, CVSO, deputy EOs, superintendents, clerks, lecturers, teachers and doctors, were assigned cleaning duty three times a month on deputation at Tirumala,” Dharma Reddy said, adding he is also among the staff deputed for cleaning duty.

The EO pointed out that besides TTD staff, Srivari Sevakulu also responded to his appeal to participate in the cleaning programme as part of their service to Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He said the crisis was being resolved by issuing work orders to five different agencies that are now recruiting sanitary workers from several districts. The TTD has provided adequate salaries and perks, including Srivari darshan and laddu Prasadams, he explained.

With the help of Srivari Sevakulu, Dharma Reddy launched the cleanliness drive at the CRO office, district Collector Venkatramana Reddy at Lepakshi Circle, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam at Old Annaprasadam and Vaikunta Queue Complexes, CVSO Narasimha Kishore at GNC, chief engineer Nageswara Rao at Shilathoranam, FA&CAO (financial adviser and chief accounts officer) Balaji at Narayanagiri Gardens.

