Andhra Minister Merugu Nagarjuna downplays Telangana Minister's remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Monday tried to downplay the remarks of Telangana State minister M Malla Reddy, who stated that AP was riddled with caste politics. Nagrajuna advised his Telangana counterpart to mind their own State and not to interfere in AP.

He said it was because of the inefficient leader like N Chandrababu Naidu, AP had to lose valuable assets to Telangana. Nagarjuna suggested that Malla Reddy observe how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is running the government.

Here the fight is between the poor and the rich, he said, adding that the TDP chief should think on the comments of Malla Reddy as he was engaged in caste politics. Observing that there is no need to go deep into the comments of the Telangana minister, he said they never spoke on what is going on in the neighbouring State.

“It is better for them to do their work. In fact, because of Naidu, who was caught in cases and came here from Hyderabad all of a sudden, we lost our valuable properties to TS,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Monday tried to downplay the remarks of Telangana State minister M Malla Reddy, who stated that AP was riddled with caste politics. Nagrajuna advised his Telangana counterpart to mind their own State and not to interfere in AP. He said it was because of the inefficient leader like N Chandrababu Naidu, AP had to lose valuable assets to Telangana. Nagarjuna suggested that Malla Reddy observe how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is running the government. Here the fight is between the poor and the rich, he said, adding that the TDP chief should think on the comments of Malla Reddy as he was engaged in caste politics. Observing that there is no need to go deep into the comments of the Telangana minister, he said they never spoke on what is going on in the neighbouring State. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is better for them to do their work. In fact, because of Naidu, who was caught in cases and came here from Hyderabad all of a sudden, we lost our valuable properties to TS,” he said.