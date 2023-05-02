APSRTC adds 12 new electric buses to fleet

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a move to reduce carbon emissions in the pristine Tirumala hills, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) launched 12 new EV buses on Monday on Tirupati-Kadapa routes.

This measure comes as a part of the green mobility initiative by the State government under which 100 EV buses were sanctioned to the APSRTC Alipiri depot.

APSRTC chairman A Mallikarjun Reddy, along with Kadapa zone ED K Gopinath Reddy, Kadapa and Tirupati regional managers Gopal Reddy and T Chengal Reddy, flagged off the new buses in Kadapa.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the EV buses between Tirupati and Tirumala on the Ghat road in September last year.

Currently, 50 EV buses between Tirupati and Tirumala and another 14 between Tirumala-Renigunta (Airport) are being operated by the RTC. The government-run transport corporation had initially drafted a plan to run 12 each EV services to Madanapalli, Nellore and Kadapa routes from Tirupati. Now, it has expanded the electric bus services on Tirupati-Kadapa routes.

The ticket price has been fixed at Rs 340 for adults and Rs 260 for children. The RTC officials said it will operate 19 buses each from Tirupati and Kadapa. While the first bus service would start at 4.30 am, the last bus would operate till 7.30 pm.

According to Olectra Greentech Limited, these fully air-conditioned e-buses have a travel range of up to 200 km on a single charge, making them ideal for intercity transport. Olectra Greentech CMD KV Pradeep said, “We are committed to providing sustainable transport solutions, helping cities become cleaner and greener. The total e-buses plying Andhra Pradesh roads now stand at 91.”

