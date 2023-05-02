Downpour likely to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next two days

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:52 AM

Farmers covering harvested paddy with tarpaulin sheets following sudden rain near Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places of south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema region.

Kurnool, Nandyal, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts are very likely to witness downpour on Tuesday. Widespread rainfall is very likely in Parvathipuram-Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Wednesday. Other districts are likely to receive scattered rainfall, said the forecast.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places over north coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” the Met department said in a statement. It predicted similar weather on Thursday and Friday in isolated places of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. The State recorded a major drop in the maximum daytime temperature on Monday as heavy rains and cloudy weather prevailed in several parts. 

Agriculture minister assures farmers of proper compensation for crop loss

The Met department said that lower tropospheric southerly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the southern state and Yanam. Due to the influence of this weather, several places in the State are experiencing rains, a welcome respite from scorching summer.

The maximum temperature in Vijayawada came down to 27.80 Celsius, which is 11.4 0 Celsius less than the normal. Narsapur recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 250 Celsius while Tirupati recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.70 Celsius. Several parts of the State recorded heavy rainfall. Kadapa received the highest rainfall of 36.9 cm.

Darsi in Prakasam district recorded 17 cm of rainfall, followed by 10 cm in Macherla and 8 cm each in Gudivada and Jupudu Bungalow. Meanwhile, the early morning rains left paddy produce wet in many districts. Officials said the harvested paddy would get damaged only if it remains under water for more than three days. Farmers have been advised not harvest crops for the next two days.

Agriculture minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy said the officials were asked to enumerate the crop loss and assured compensation before the end of the crop season. Kakani said Markfed was asked to purchase the maize crop that got damaged and added that the farmers would get remunerative prices for their crop loss.

