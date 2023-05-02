Eight-year-old locks self in car in Andhra, dies of suffocation

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: An eight-year-old girl died of suffocation after she accidentally locked herself in a car parked outside her house in Kakinada. The incident took place when the victim, Thogaru Akhilandeswari, was playing near her house in Kolanka village on Sunday afternoon. After locking herself up, she struggled to unlock the car despite trying multiple times.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Adi Lakshmi, started looking for her as the latter did not return home till the evening. When she noticed her daughter’s dress in the car, she alerted neighbours and they forcefully opened the door of the car. The girl was then immediately rushed to Yanam hospital, but was declared dead. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suffocation, doctors said. The incident came to light on Monday.

According to Gollapalem SI Tulasiram, the girl, along with her 10-year-old brother, lived with Adi Lakshmi, who works as a domestic help. The father of the deceased girl had passed away last year. Gollapalem police registered a case of suspicious death and took up investigation.

