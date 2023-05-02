Governor takes part in 63rd Formation Day celebrations of Gujarat, Maharashtra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: India takes pride in its rich history, culture and heritage, Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed as he participated as chief guest in the programme commemorating the 63rd Formation Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Speaking during the event held as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Monday, Governor Nazeer said both States are known for their vibrant cultural heritage, history and delicious cuisine. He added that ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States and Union Territories through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People.’

“Such occasions are celebrated to promote a sustained and structured cultural connect in areas of language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices,” the Governor opined. Observing that Gujaratis and Maharashtrians have been living in Andhra Pradesh for a very long time, he lauded them for being actively involved in the State’s social service activities.

Further, the Governor appreciated Sree Vijayawada Gujarati Samaj for establishing the Gujarati Vidyalaya English Medium School and described it as the best example of the community’s contribution to the society.

He pointed out that a similar association recently formed by the Maharashtrians living in Andhra Pradesh is a positive step towards knowing and adapting the local culture, tradition and language. The programme commenced with the rendering of official State songs of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, followed by a Bharatanatyam performance.

