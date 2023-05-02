Gudivada gang activities spread to Thailand: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended his Gudivada casino gang activities to Thailand for commissions, alleged TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, he said gambling organiser Chikoti Praveen was taken into custody by Thailand police.

Pattabhi said gambling chips worth Rs 20 crore in Indian currency were seized. Along with Chikoti Praveen, 100 persons were taken into custody and cash ledgers worth Rs 100 crore too were also seized, he revealed.

Had Jagan taken action against Chikoti Praveen, Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi, when they set up a casino in Gudivada, the prestige of Telugu States would not have been suffered in Thailand, he remarked.

Everyone knows about the casino held at Gudivada in the presence of lakhs of people.

The TDP then thoroughly exposed the whole racket with evidence. How crores of rupees changed hands in the form of money laundering was also taken to the notice of Enforcement Directorate at that time, Pattabhi said. Though the TDP had made complaints at that time to the State government, no action was taken against the organisers of casino, he said.

