Millet farmers of Annamayya district in Andhra reap profits

According to the official data, millets, including finger millet, pearl millet, foxtail millet and sorghum, are being cultivated in 1,520 acres in the district at present.

Published: 02nd May 2023

Image used for representational purposes only

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA  Increased awareness to lead a healthy lifestyle by adopting good food habits and eating right among the people post Covid-19 pandemic has given requisite impetus to millet cultivation in Annamayya district. The acreage under millet cultivation has seen an upward trend for the last few years in the district.
Farmers can raise millet crops with a low investment of Rs 10,000 per acre and reap 8 to 10 quintals of yield, which will fetch them a good profit. Millet products are in great demand in the market and are sold at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, thereby fetching Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 income per quintal. 

Agriculture officials have been encouraging farmers to take up millet cultivation to reap good profits. Favourable climatic conditions and low input costs and better prices for the produce have been drawing many farmers to millet cultivation.

According to the official data, millets, including finger millet, pearl millet, foxtail millet and sorghum, are being cultivated in 1,520 acres in the district at present. The Agriculture Department has set a target to increase the millet crop acreage to 3,500 acres by promoting awareness among farmers about the benefits in a big way. Farmers cultivated four Indian millet variety crops in 320 acres 11 mandals of the district in Rabi season.

Prasad Reddy, a farmer from Chenna Mokkapalli village in Rayachoti mandal, said he cultivated the finger millet crop for the first time as it is in great demand in the market. He has reaped a good yield.
Annamayya district agriculture officer Umamaheswaramma said at present millet crops are cultivated in 1,520 acres.

An action plan has been evolved to increase the acreage of millets to 3,500 acres in the coming seasons. The cultivation of millets is profitable to farmers as it requires low investment and the market price is good, she added.

