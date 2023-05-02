New four-lane road to cut the distance from Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam by 56 km

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Here is some good news for the people who travel between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam by road. The Khammam-Devarapalli four-lane greenfield road, which is part of the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam highway will soon become a reality. The works are going on at a brisk pace now. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the four-lane project in September 2022 with an investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

The road passes for a distance of 89 km through Khammam district. About 95% of land acquisition of the total 1,332 acres needed, has been completed. The four-lane road has been divided into three packages in Khammam district. HG Infra, a Delhi-based company, has taken up two packages and KMV of AP, the remaining package.

NHAI project officer V Durga Prasad said, “We are expecting the completion of the road by 2024.” Once the road gets operational, the distance between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad will come down by 56 km. Already 8 km of BT road has been laid. “We have paid Rs 200 crore to farmers for acquiring land for the road. We have to make a balance payment of Rs 10 crore only,” he added.

