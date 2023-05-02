Home States Andhra Pradesh

New four-lane road to cut the distance from Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam by 56 km

The road passes for a distance of 89 km through Khammam district. About 95% of land acquisition of the total 1,332 acres needed, has been completed.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a four lane road used for representational purposes

Image of a four lane road used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Here is some good news for the people who travel between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam by road. The Khammam-Devarapalli four-lane greenfield road, which is part of the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam highway will soon become a reality. The works are going on at a brisk pace now. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the four-lane project in September 2022 with an investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

The road passes for a distance of 89 km through Khammam district. About 95% of land acquisition of the total 1,332 acres needed, has been completed. The four-lane road has been divided into three packages in Khammam district. HG Infra, a Delhi-based company, has taken up two packages and KMV of AP, the remaining package.

NHAI project officer V Durga Prasad said, “We are expecting the completion of the road by 2024.” Once the road gets operational, the distance between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad will come down by 56 km. Already 8 km of BT road has been laid. “We have paid Rs 200 crore to farmers for acquiring land for the road. We have to make a balance payment of Rs 10 crore only,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam-Devarapalli four-lane Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam highway NHAI
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp