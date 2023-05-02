TTD staff to take part in cleanliness drive once every month, says EO

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A week after sanitation workers took up a flash strike in Tirumala without issuing a notice, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said the Trust would never yield to such blackmailing tactics.

He explained that a cleanliness drive, ‘Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala’ will henceforth be taken up every month with the help of TTD’s strong workforce to keep the environs of Tirumala clean, green and hygienic for the sake of devotees.

Nearly 1,000 sanitation workers had gone on a flash strike, alleging that the contracting agency had promised to pay them Rs 11,000 per month, but was paying them only Rs 9,000. The agency had proposed to further cut their wages by another Rs 1,000, the sanitation workers claimed. The staff went on a strike even as the TTD had warned them of action and informed them that strikes are banned under TTD.

In this context, the EO came up with the slogan ‘Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala’ on Sunday. Dharma Reddy, along with district collector, and JEOs cleaned the streets of Tirumala. Addressing the TTD employees, who were deputed to perform Shramadan, along with Srivari Sevaks in Tirumala, the EO said, “Be it officers, or employees or sanitary staff, all our salaries are being paid by the offerings in Srivari Hundi made by the devotees coming from different parts of the world. Everyone should keep in mind that devotees and pilgrims are our “Pratyaksha Daivam” (visible divine) and it becomes our foremost responsibility to serve them with dedication.”

Appreciating the TTD staff for rising to the occasion during a crisis, Dharma Reddy said, “Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of Swachch Bharat. Taking Bapu as inspiration, every employee should take part in the cleanliness drive once a month.”

The EO thanked the Srivari Sevaks, especially Bheem Reddy and his team from Kurnool who voluntarily offered their sanitation services after learning about the lightning strike of sanitary workers. The EO said some workers resumed their duties on Monday and almost everyone will return in the next couple of days. “However, this Shramadana Yagna will continue every month as it has received overwhelming support from across the country,” he maintained.

