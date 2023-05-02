Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Railway Court acquits Mudragada and 40 others in Tuni arson case

The court asked the police why it delayed the sensitive matter for five years and sought an explanation as to why action should not be taken against the RPF officials.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  More than seven years after the sensational Tuni arson, the Vijayawada Railway Court on Monday acquitted all 41 accused and ordered action against three Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials for faulty probe in the case. 

The court dismissed the case against Kapu leaders, including Mudragada Padmanabham, Akula Ramakrishna, Jakkampudi MLA Dadisetty Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja), actor Jeeva and 37 others, citing lack of evidence. The court asked the police why it delayed the sensitive matter for five years and sought an explanation as to why action should not be taken against the RPF officials.

The incident dates back to January 30 in 2016 when Kapu leaders led by Mudragada Padmanabham organised ‘Kapu Garjana Sabha’ in Tuni in East Godavari demanding BC reservation for the Kapu community. However, trouble began when a protest turned violent and thousands of activists stormed the Tuni railway station.

They stopped the Ratnachal Express between Tuni and Hamsavaram railway station and pelted stones at the train, setting few coaches on fire. The protesters even attacked the railway police station, vandalised properties and caused injuries to railway police officials on duty as well as some passengers. 

Cases were filed against the accused under Section 143 IPC (unlawful assembly), Section 147 (rioting), Section 148 (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), Section 353 IPC (criminal assault on public servant), Section 438 (committing mischief by using fire or explosive substance), Section 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), Indian Railways Act, 1989, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and other charges.

 YSRC govt withdrew 51 of 69 cases registered

The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) filed separate cases against the accused. The YSRC government withdrew 51 of the 69 cases registered by the previous TDP government against the protestors.

However, the case related to the burning of the train, which was registered by RPF under the Railway Act, was under trial. The investigation officers submitted the chargesheet in 2021 before the court and trial process commenced from March 2.

The judge examined a total of 25 witnesses during the trial process between 2021 and 2023. It may be recalled the YSRC had been alleging that the TDP registered the cases targeting the Kapus. “Our stand got vindicated as the court dismissed the case,’’ former minister K Kannababu said.

