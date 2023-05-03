Home States Andhra Pradesh

45 checkposts set up on Andhra-Karnataka border to avoid illegal flow of liquor, cash

He explained that so far, 3,008 litres of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor), two-and-half-kgs of ganja were seized at the checkposts.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy informed Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar that in view of the elections, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up nearly 45 integrated checkposts in areas where the State shares a border with Karnataka to avoid the illegal flow of liquor and cash.

The CEC, along with election commissioners Arun Goyal and Anup Pandey, conducted a video conference with the chief secretaries, DGPs, chief electoral officers (CEO) and other senior officials of the States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Jawahar Reddy said officials and staff from police, excise, commercial taxes, revenue and other departments had been deployed that the integrated checkposts arranged at 45 locations in bordering districts of Karnataka. He explained that so far, 3,008 litres of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor), and two-and-half-kgs of ganja were seized at the checkposts.

