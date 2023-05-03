Andhra Pradesh CM to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport, Vizag Tech Park on May 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport on Wednesday. As part of his visit to North Andhra, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Vizag Tech Park Limited of Adani Group in Visakhapatnam, pending works of Tarakarama Teertha Sagar project and Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre in Vizianagaram.

Bhogapuram airport is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs 4,592 crore within three years to handle 60 lakh passengers per annum. Focusing on passenger traffic growth, facilities will be enhanced in a phased manner to handle more than 1.8 crore passengers per annum.

Vizag Tech Park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 21,844 crore. A 200 Megawatt Integrated Data Centre, Technology/ Business Park is being set up at Madhurawada at a cost of Rs 14,634 crore. Another 100 Megawatt Integrated Data Centre, Technology/Business Park will be set up at Kapuluppada at a cost of Rs 7,210 crore, thereby providing direct employment to 39,815 people and indirect employment to 10,610 people.

The pending works of the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar project to be taken up at a cost of Rs 194.40 crore, will supply drinking water to 49 villages in Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram and Denkada mandals in Vizianagaram district, besides providing irrigation water to 24,710 acres. It will also supply water to Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport. The works are expected to be completed by December 2024.

Construction of the Fish Landing Centre at Chintapalli in Pusapatirega Mandal will be taken up at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore, It will benefit thousands of fishermen directly and indirectly in the Vizianagaram district

