Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport, Vizag Tech Park on May 3

Bhogapuram airport is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs 4,592 crore within three years to handle 60 lakh passengers per annum.

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bhogapuram International Airport

Bhogapuram International Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport on Wednesday. As part of his visit to North Andhra, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Vizag Tech Park Limited of Adani Group in Visakhapatnam, pending works of Tarakarama Teertha Sagar project and Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre in Vizianagaram.

Bhogapuram airport is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs 4,592 crore within three years to handle 60 lakh passengers per annum. Focusing on passenger traffic growth, facilities will be enhanced in a phased manner to handle more than 1.8 crore passengers per annum.

Vizag Tech Park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 21,844 crore. A 200 Megawatt Integrated Data Centre, Technology/ Business Park is being set up at Madhurawada at a cost of Rs 14,634 crore. Another 100 Megawatt Integrated Data Centre, Technology/Business Park will be set up at Kapuluppada at a cost of Rs 7,210 crore, thereby providing direct employment to 39,815 people and indirect employment to 10,610 people.

ALSO READ | Bhogapuram airport in AP to handle 6 million people per year

The pending works of the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar project to be taken up at a cost of Rs 194.40 crore, will supply drinking water to 49 villages in Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram and Denkada mandals in Vizianagaram district, besides providing irrigation water to 24,710 acres. It will also supply water to Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport. The works are expected to be completed by December 2024.

ALSO READ | Andhra government to lay foundation stone of Bhogapuram airport in March

Construction of the Fish Landing Centre at Chintapalli in Pusapatirega Mandal will be taken up at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore, It will benefit thousands of fishermen directly and indirectly in the Vizianagaram district

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Bhogapuram International Airport
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp