Boom times back for wedding sector in AP

GUNTUR: As the season of weddings starts today, businesses are gearing up to bag huge profits and cover the losses they had incurred in the past two years. Though weddings are considered as a lucrative business, it was severely affected during the pandemic leaving thousands unemployed.

Moreover, there was no relief for businesses even post the pandemic as many either postponed or opted for low-key weddings, leaving barely any chance for the wedding sector to recover from the losses.

Both businessmen and workers are eyeing to make profits as the wedding season will continue till June 14. Of the total 84 wedding halls in the city, 18 can accommodate more than 1,000 people, 10 have the occupancy to fit in about 500 people and 56 can accommodate 100-200 people.

On average, as many as 200-300 people are employed directly and indirectly for a wedding that hosts nearly 1,000 guests, including wedding organisers, catering services, decorators, suppliers, security, and cleaning crew.

“Though the celebrations are back to normal during the last marriage season in December, our business improved. But we couldn’t earn much profit as we had to cover up the losses and repay the debts of the past two years. We are trying to get as much work as possible and earn more profits this time,” said Mohan, chief of a famous catering service in the city.

Meanwhile, the boom in the business is also proving beneficiary to college students who depend on part-time jobs to cover their education expenses. Ramesh, an engineering student who serves food, is cheerful about getting to work.

“Though the part-time jobs help, I could earn more through working during the wedding season,” Ramesh said speaking to TNIE.

He said that he is happy that he can continue his education without burdening his family. As the wedding season continues till mid-June, and several auspicious dates are available, the employees and owners are excited to cover their losses and bag profits.

