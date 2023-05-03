Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man held for dumping father’s body in gorge in AP

The police officer said Pulla Reddy’s body was spotted near the gorge on April 29.

Published: 03rd May 2023

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa police arrested a man days after his father’s body was found in a gorge at CK Dinne mandal. Investigation revealed that Chinna Pulla Reddy had died almost two months ago as he had been suffering from tuberculosis and other issues. 

His son, Rajasekhar Reddy, had disposed off his father’s body in a gorge on the fourth turning of Kadapa-Rayachoti (NH-40) ghat road without performing last rites. 

A bus cleaner by profession, Rajasekhar was booked under Section 6 of The Senior Citizen’s Act for neglecting his father and discarding his body after he died. The offence attracts a jail term of two years, Kadapa DSP Shareef said.

The police officer said Pulla Reddy’s body was spotted near the gorge on April 29. He added police found a urine bag and a bedsheet with the words ‘Government of AP’ printed on it. 

After his health condition started deteriorating, the 62-year-old got himself admitted to RIMS on February 22 without informing anyone. 

“In the last week of February, the hospital staff informed Rajasekhar that his father’s condition was worsening. He went to the hospital to discharge his father and learnt that he had died. He then hired an auto and dumped the body in the gorge,” the DSP explained.

After the police found the body, they issued ads in newspapers to ascertain the identity of the man. Following this, Rajasekhar surrendered before the revenue officials and confessed to the crime on Tuesday. 

