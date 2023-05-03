Man ‘throws’ acid on woman over Rs 30k debt in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was taken into police custody after he allegedly threw acid on a 40-year-old woman as she could not clear a debt of Rs 30,000. The incident took place at Ramalakshmi Colony in Pedana, Krishna district late on Monday night. Locals rushed the survivor to the Government General Hospital in Machilipatnam, where she is undergoing treatment.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused, Vasa Ramudu, threw acid at her as she failed to repay the loan she had borrowed from him. She alleged that he had even demanded sexual favours in lieu of the high interest.

In a press release, Pedana CI Veeraiah Goud said Vasu, a resident of the 20th ward in Pedana town, worked along with the woman at a local Kalamkari unit. The accused would often visit her house after he lend the money to her.

“On Monday, Vasu went to the woman’s house late in the night after they both spoke on the phone. An argument broke out between the duo, following which Vasu grabbed a bottle of bathroom cleaning acid that he spotted there and threatened to throw it on her. In the melee, the acid fell on her face and arms,” the CI explained.

Police said Vasu fled the spot after the woman shouted for help. Her family and neighbours shifted her to the hospital and alerted the police. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

