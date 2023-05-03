Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu ignored North Andhra: Gudivada

The stone for Bhogapuram airport is being laid after resolving the land dispute, he said and added that the works will start immediately.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra IT MINISTER, AP IT MINISTER

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to developing North Andhra, which was ignored by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu during the previous regime, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Amarnath said Naidu was making false claims about Bhogapuram airport and Ramayapatnam port. Naidu laid the foundation stone just one month before the election notification was issued in 2019. How could he lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport, when there was a dispute in court with regard to 40 acres of land required for runway? Similarly, how could Naidu lay stones for Ramayapatnam port without obtaining necessary clearances for it, he asked.

The stone for Bhogapuram airport is being laid after resolving the land dispute, he said and added that the works will start immediately.

At the time of bifurcation, Justice Srikrishna Committee had said North Andhra and Rayalaseema were more backward than Telangana. However, Naidu chose to ignore the development of North Andhra post-bifurcation. Soon after coming to power in the State, Jagan announced several big-ticket projects such as Ramayapatnam port, Bhogapuram airport, Adani data centre and Mulapeta port. 

The Bhogapuram airport will be ready by September 2025. Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari had given approval for the Rs 6,500 crore six-laning of the Visakhapatnam - Bhogapuram stretch. The State government will bear Rs 1,200 crore of the project cost. Once the road is completed, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram will become twin cities, he predicted.

