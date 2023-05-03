Notification issued for admissions under RTE in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of School Education has issued a second notification, inviting applications for admissions into private schools for the academic year 2023-24 under Section 12(1) (C) of the Right to Education Act, 2009. According to the Act, private schools have to mandatorily allocate one-fourth of the total Class I seats (25%) to provide free and compulsory education.

According to the schedule, interested candidates can apply online for the admissions round from May 6 to 15. The eligibility of students will be determined from May 15 to 20 through GSWS data. The admissions will be given based on a lottery, the results for which will be released on May 22 and admissions will be confirmed from May 24 to 28.

Parents’ Association demand withdrawal of lottery system

Earlier, in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Parents’ Association president S Narahari had demanded a second notification for online admissions to Class I be released under Section 12 (1) (c) of the Right To Education Act, 2009.

Stating that more awareness on the provision of the RTE Act is needed, he reasoned that only 16,000 students applied against 90,000 seats available in private schools across the State. Of the total, he said, only 14,888 were eligible for admission under the Act.

Further, he demanded the Chief Minister to abolish the lottery system for selecting students and said the admission process should be conducted at the village/ward secretariats. In his letter, Narahari alleged that one of the private schools in Guntur demanded Rs 50,000 from a student who secured a seat after the lottery process and in a similar incident management of a school in Nellore demanded 75 per cent of the fee.

