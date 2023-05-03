Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, TDP-JSP seat sharing issue to the fore in AP

TDP MLA says it will be taken up later as Naidu-Pawan talks limited to waging a combined fight against YSRC 

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan , N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the recent meeting between TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan giving indications for a possible electoral alliance between the two parties, the issue of seat sharing has come to the fore. 

It is learnt that the JSP may seek more seats in Godavari districts, where the party has a strong base. However, TDP leaders, while stating that talks so far have been limited to waging a combined fight against YSRC, have maintained that the issue of seat sharing will come up later and when it comes to seat sharing, the State may be taken as a unit.

TDP senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary told TNIE that the issue of seat sharing will only arise before the elections. In the meantime, both parties will have to work together against the ‘atrocious’ government, he said.

Asked whether TDP leaders in Godavari districts are ready for sacrifice to give way to Jana  Sena candidates in case of an electoral alliance with that party, he said seat sharing will be taken up considering State as a unit and not the district.

“As we don’t know what exactly transpired between Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, I am of the view that the talks might have been limited to proceeding together against the anarchic YSRC government. As there is still a year time for Assembly elections, the issue of seat sharing will come up later,” he explained.

As of now, TDP MLAs and in-charges will do their work in their respective constituencies. Similarly, aspirants keen to contest on the Jana Sena ticket will also do their work at the ground level. In the eventuality of the alliance, both the parties will decide which candidate is better for the constituency going by the social and caste equations, he elaborated. 

Naidu has already announced candidates for close to 25 Assembly segments, including the sitting MLAs, Butchaiah Chowdary added.

Admitting that Jana Sena is strong in Godavari districts compared to other parts of the State, another TDP leader has felt that in case of seat sharing all the equations, including the financial capability of the candidate, social and caste equations will have to be considered before arriving at a final decision on allotment.

A majority of TDP leaders in the erstwhile twin Godavari districts will welcome the electoral alliance with Jana Sena Party. But some aspirants may not be happy as they need to sacrifice their seats to JSP in such a scenario, he analysed.

Naidu's 3-day visit to Tirupati from May 10

The scheduled visit of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to Tirupati district from May 4 to 6, has been postponed due to rains. According to a TDP release, Naidu will tour the Tirupati district for three days from May 10 and address roadshows and public meetings as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Pawan Kalyan seat sharing
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp