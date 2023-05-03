Now, TDP-JSP seat sharing issue to the fore in AP

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the recent meeting between TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan giving indications for a possible electoral alliance between the two parties, the issue of seat sharing has come to the fore.

It is learnt that the JSP may seek more seats in Godavari districts, where the party has a strong base. However, TDP leaders, while stating that talks so far have been limited to waging a combined fight against YSRC, have maintained that the issue of seat sharing will come up later and when it comes to seat sharing, the State may be taken as a unit.

TDP senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary told TNIE that the issue of seat sharing will only arise before the elections. In the meantime, both parties will have to work together against the ‘atrocious’ government, he said.

Asked whether TDP leaders in Godavari districts are ready for sacrifice to give way to Jana Sena candidates in case of an electoral alliance with that party, he said seat sharing will be taken up considering State as a unit and not the district.

“As we don’t know what exactly transpired between Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, I am of the view that the talks might have been limited to proceeding together against the anarchic YSRC government. As there is still a year time for Assembly elections, the issue of seat sharing will come up later,” he explained.

As of now, TDP MLAs and in-charges will do their work in their respective constituencies. Similarly, aspirants keen to contest on the Jana Sena ticket will also do their work at the ground level. In the eventuality of the alliance, both the parties will decide which candidate is better for the constituency going by the social and caste equations, he elaborated.

Naidu has already announced candidates for close to 25 Assembly segments, including the sitting MLAs, Butchaiah Chowdary added.

Admitting that Jana Sena is strong in Godavari districts compared to other parts of the State, another TDP leader has felt that in case of seat sharing all the equations, including the financial capability of the candidate, social and caste equations will have to be considered before arriving at a final decision on allotment.

A majority of TDP leaders in the erstwhile twin Godavari districts will welcome the electoral alliance with Jana Sena Party. But some aspirants may not be happy as they need to sacrifice their seats to JSP in such a scenario, he analysed.

Naidu's 3-day visit to Tirupati from May 10

The scheduled visit of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to Tirupati district from May 4 to 6, has been postponed due to rains. According to a TDP release, Naidu will tour the Tirupati district for three days from May 10 and address roadshows and public meetings as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme

