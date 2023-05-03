Home States Andhra Pradesh

RBKs of AP find place in NITI Aayog ‘Best Practices in Social Sector’ compendium

The initiatives of each State figured in the 17-identified social sectors where best practices were implemented. 

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (Farmer Assurance Centres) of the State government has found a place in the ‘Best Practices in Social Sector - A Compendium 2023’ released by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the Government of India and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The report found that the introduction of RBKs had helped achieve higher yields and improved the quality of crops. It also ensured the supply of quality agricultural inputs like seeds and fertilisers to farmers.

The preparation of the compendium was based on the data collected from across 28 States and eight Union Territories in India. 

According to the compendium, YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras - One Stop Solution for Farmers serves as a platform for making available quality inputs for agriculture and allied sectors, enabling knowledge transfer and enhancing capacity building.

Stating that agriculture is one of the paramount sectors in AP, the compendium stated that despite technological advancements in the country and in the agriculture sector, farmers have relied on the advice of fellow farmers and input dealers, without residual knowledge of agronomic practices and critical stages of various crops. 

“They often pay exorbitant amounts to fetch seeds, fertilisers and other inputs, despite them not being recommended against the crop. By the time the crop is harvested, the farmers receive poor quality yield, are deprived of remunerative price, as a result of fleecing by middlemen and are forced into debt traps,’’ it said and added that the AP government established RBKs in 2019 to tide over the difficulties faced by farmers.

The objective of RBKs is to ensure the availability of pre-tested and certified quality inputs of agriculture and allied sectors at a competitive price at the village level, along with knowledge transfer on the latest and innovative technologies to augment farmers’ income and knowledge, it said and added, “It is the first of its kind in the nation and renders services from seed to sale.’’

The supply of pre-tested quality inputs ensures reduced prevalence of spurious seeds, averting the sale of inputs at exorbitant prices at private outlets, and inputs are made available ahead of the sowing season.
It also said the government has declared all RBKs as procurement centres to ensure MSP and provide impetus to farmers, which reduces transportation costs.

The compendium said the RBKs have helped achieve higher yield and improved quality of crops, ensured supply of quality agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides and the right advisories at the right time. “Framers can now access schemes through RBKs and this has ensured transparency,’’ it said.

