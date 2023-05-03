Remedial classes to improve scores of inter-students commence in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration, along with officials of the Board of Intermediate Examination, will conduct remedial classes from May 1 to 21 for students who failed the exams.

As many as 8,500 intermediate second-year students and 14,000 first-year students failed the exam.

“The classes will be conducted at all eight centres. Classes for boys will be held at APSWR Junior Colleges in Velugonda, Ardhaveedu, Darsi, and PVT Junior College in Ongole. For girls, classes will be held at APSWRS Junior College in Rayavaram, Cumbham, Cheemakurthy and Singarayakonda,” district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar explained.

The supplementary exams for intermediate students will commence on May 24 and continue up to June 1. Students who have failed the exam can attend remedial classes free of cost.

“The State Government has taken this initiative to increase the pass percentage of Intermediate students. The district authorities have made arrangements accordingly to conduct the classes. From our side, the Intermediate Board is providing evening snacks and meals to the students at all the eight centres,” Victor Simon, the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO-Ongole) of the Intermediate Board told TNIE on Tuesday.

