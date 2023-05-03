Home States Andhra Pradesh

Remedial classes to improve scores of inter-students commence in Prakasam

The supplementary exams  for intermediate students will commence on May 24 and continue up to  June 1. Students who have failed the exam can attend remedial classes for free of cost.  

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

CLASS

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration, along with officials of the Board of Intermediate Examination, will conduct remedial classes from May 1 to 21 for students who failed the exams.

As many as 8,500 intermediate second-year students and 14,000 first-year students failed the exam.
“The classes will be conducted at all eight centres. Classes for boys will be held at APSWR Junior Colleges in Velugonda,  Ardhaveedu, Darsi, and PVT Junior College in Ongole. For girls,  classes will be held at APSWRS Junior College in Rayavaram, Cumbham, Cheemakurthy and Singarayakonda,” district Collector  AS Dinesh Kumar explained. 

The supplementary exams for intermediate students will commence on May 24 and continue up to  June 1. Students who have failed the exam can attend remedial classes free of cost.  

“The State Government has taken this initiative to increase the pass percentage of Intermediate students. The district authorities have made arrangements accordingly to conduct the classes. From our side, the Intermediate Board is providing evening snacks and meals to the students at all the eight centres,” Victor Simon, the  Regional Inspection Officer (RIO-Ongole) of the Intermediate Board told  TNIE on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Board of Intermediate Examination Remedial classes
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp