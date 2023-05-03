Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stray dog attack leaves two children injured in AP

The locals immediately shifted the children to a local PHC. While Nahemia suffered injuries on the leg, Jasika was bitten by the dog on the head.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two children were attacked by a stray dog in Vellayapalem village in Bellamkonda of Palnadu district on Tuesday. 

According to the villages, the dog tried to attack a few women, when the villagers chased it away. After some time, when Jasika (4) and Nahemia (12) were playing on the road, the dog attacked them and bit them. 

The locals immediately shifted the children to a local PHC. While Nahemia suffered injuries on the leg, Jasika was bitten by the dog on the head. Her parents rushed her to Sattenapalli Government Hospital, where her condition was serious. In order to provide better treatment, she was shifted to Guntur GGH.

