TDP govt implicated Kapus in Tuni arson case: Ambati

Unfortunately, Ratnachal Express was set on fire by protesters and RPF registered a case.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rambabu

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu alleged that the previous TDP regime implicated Kapu leaders, including Mudragada Padmanabham, in the Tuni arson case. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said it was the YSRC government that withdrew cases against them as it is committed to the welfare of Kapus. When N Chandrababu Naidu was in power, he promised to include Kapus in the BC list, but when he failed to do so, Mudragada organised ‘Kapu Garjana’ in Tuni demanding BC reservation for the Kapu community.  

Unfortunately, Ratnachal Express was set on fire by protesters and RPF registered a case. The previous TDP government foisted more cases against Kapu leaders, he explained. 

Expressing happiness over the Railway Court acquitting Mudragada and other Kapu leaders in the case, he said the entire Kapu community celebrated the verdict. “Though Mudragada and other leaders were not connected with the arson, they were implicated in the case following a political conspiracy, he charged.

Describing TDP as anti-Kapu, Ambati blamed Naidu for the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. “At that time too, the then TDP government foisted cases against Kapus. I was working as an advocate in Repalle at that time and 11 criminal cases were foisted against me. It was the Marri Chenna Reddy government that withdrew cases against Kapu leaders, including me,” he recalled. Ambati was Repalle MLA from 1989 to 1994 when the cases were withdrawn. 

The minister at length explained the oppressive measures of the TDP government against Mudragada following the Tuni incident. “I repeat. TDP is against Kapus and that party in power means, Kapus’ welfare is ignored,” he asserted, while dismissing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as politically ignorant, and having no knowledge of what transpired in the past. 

Taking exception to the JSP chief meeting Naidu in Hyderabad a few days ago, he said Pawan Kalyan seems to be bent on making Kapus serve Naidu. “He has got himself sold out to the package offered by Naidu. All Kapus should be wary of Pawan Kalyan,” he cautioned. 

Ambati ridiculed Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy’s comments on the Polavaram irrigation project. “There is no need for Malla Reddy and KCR to construct Polavaram. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to realising the dream of YSR. All they can do is to ensure the State’s share of river water is released,” he observed.

