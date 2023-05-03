Home States Andhra Pradesh

Works to convert MV Maa ship into floating restaurant pick pace in AP

Bangladeshi cargo vessel MV Maa, which ran aground in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Works to convert MV Maa, a Bangladeshi ship that ran aground at Tenneti Park Beach, into a floating restaurant has been gaining momentum as the DGPS survey of Jodugullapalem and the vessel was completed.

Gill Marines had come forward to develop the ship as a floating restaurant through an SPV exclusively created for the purpose. The plan to lay a pathway from Jodugullapalem to Tenneti Park Beach had hit a roadblock as a forest clearance was required.

Regional Director of Tourism Srinivas Pani said for the forest clearance, a DGPS survey was necessary and also equivalent land had to be alienated for the forest department. He added district Collector A Mallikharjuna on Sunday issued orders for advance possession of 1.5 acres in Sontyam. “DGPS survey of the 1.5 acres alienated for the forest department will also be done to get a clearance,” he explained.

He said Vizag-based SV Enviro has been hired for getting environment clearances and is conducting DGPS surveys. For CRZ clearance, a remote sensing map is being prepared by the National Institute of Oceanography. Later, the remote sensing map will be sent to the NIO office in Pune. Forest clearance and remote sensing maps are expected within a week, while the CRZ clearance will be given within two months.

