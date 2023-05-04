Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 minors among 6 held for attacking Vande Bharat Express train in AP

Railway police circle inspector D Ramarao, P Ramakrishna and V Vara prasad took part in the investigation.

Published: 04th May 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Six persons, including three minor boys, were arrested by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police of Rajamahendravaram for allegedly pelting stones on Secunderabad bound Vande Bharat Express train.

A team of railway police and RPF nabbed the six persons between Samalkot and Pithapuram railway stations and sent Kot Ravi (19), Sapa Durga (19) and Boddu Raju (20) to judicial remand, while the three minors were sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday.

According to RPF circle inspector B Saidaiah, on April 28, six miscreants, who are on the railway track, noticed the arrival of the Vande Bharat train and pelted stones damaging C-11 coach windows. Upon receiving information, railway police launched a manhunt and identified the accused through CCTV footage.

The police arrested all the six accused on May 1. Railway police circle inspector D Ramarao, P Ramakrishna and V Vara Prasad took part in the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pelting stones Vande Bharat Express train
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp