3 minors among 6 held for attacking Vande Bharat Express train in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Six persons, including three minor boys, were arrested by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police of Rajamahendravaram for allegedly pelting stones on Secunderabad bound Vande Bharat Express train.

A team of railway police and RPF nabbed the six persons between Samalkot and Pithapuram railway stations and sent Kot Ravi (19), Sapa Durga (19) and Boddu Raju (20) to judicial remand, while the three minors were sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday.

According to RPF circle inspector B Saidaiah, on April 28, six miscreants, who are on the railway track, noticed the arrival of the Vande Bharat train and pelted stones damaging C-11 coach windows. Upon receiving information, railway police launched a manhunt and identified the accused through CCTV footage.

The police arrested all the six accused on May 1. Railway police circle inspector D Ramarao, P Ramakrishna and V Vara Prasad took part in the investigation.

