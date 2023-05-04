Home States Andhra Pradesh

3-year-old boy killed after accidentally hit by electric vehicle in AP

The police further said the deceased’s mother, identified as Subbaratna Sushma, brought her three kids along with her brother’s kid to the zoo park.

Published: 04th May 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A three-year-old boy died after being accidentally hit by an electric vehicle at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Pranav, a resident of Royal Nagar in the city.

According to the MR Palle police, the battery vehicle hit the boy while he held his mother’s hand and walked in front of an eatery inside the zoo, injuring him severely. An employee working in the zoo took the injured boy to Ruia Hospital on his bike but in vain as the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police further said the deceased’s mother, identified as Subbaratna Sushma, brought her three kids along with her brother’s kid to the zoo park. Based on the complaint given by the deceased mother, the MR Palle police registered a case against the battery vehicle driver and took him into police custody. The police seized the vehicle and an investigation is underway.

Responding to the death of the boy, Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. He also said that the speed of the battery cars used in the zoo park, which is set at 10 kmph, would be further restricted to 5 kmph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicle SV Zoo Park
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp