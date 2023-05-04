3-year-old boy killed after accidentally hit by electric vehicle in AP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A three-year-old boy died after being accidentally hit by an electric vehicle at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Pranav, a resident of Royal Nagar in the city.

According to the MR Palle police, the battery vehicle hit the boy while he held his mother’s hand and walked in front of an eatery inside the zoo, injuring him severely. An employee working in the zoo took the injured boy to Ruia Hospital on his bike but in vain as the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police further said the deceased’s mother, identified as Subbaratna Sushma, brought her three kids along with her brother’s kid to the zoo park. Based on the complaint given by the deceased mother, the MR Palle police registered a case against the battery vehicle driver and took him into police custody. The police seized the vehicle and an investigation is underway.

Responding to the death of the boy, Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. He also said that the speed of the battery cars used in the zoo park, which is set at 10 kmph, would be further restricted to 5 kmph.

