ACB cracks down on Patamata SRO, Durga temple superintendent in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Investigation Unit (CIU) wing of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed disproportionate assets known to the income of Patamata sub-registrar officer (SRO) Arja Raghava Rao during the surprise raids conducted at his residence on Wednesday.

From the house of SRO Raghava Rao, ACB officials seized Rs 12.7 lakh cash, 18 lakh worth of household items, 1,580 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 7 lakh worth of promissory notes, four cars, two motorcycles, documents pertaining to six immovable properties and others.ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids in other different places belonging to the accused officer’s relatives and his binamies.

During the raids, officials noticed that he possessed seven properties including flats, individual houses and house plots, two motorcycles and four cars of which two were purchased recently. The officials further seized the property documents worth around Rs 40 crore (market value), Rs 12.7 lakh cash and 1,580 grams of gold ornaments.

“The accused officer registered most of the assets under his wife's and children's names. The value of four cars is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh,” said the ACB officials.

The ACB officials also conducted searches in the house of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) superintendent Vasa Nagesh based on the complaints received against him of amassing disproportionate assets and other allegations of corruption. The officials seized Rs 17.9 lakh cash amount, 209 grams of gold ornaments, documents of five properties, one car and two motorcycles. The officials said bank lockers in two banks are yet to be open and searches will be continued.

The ACB officials received complaints about both officers through various sources and conducted raids. “Searches conducted in seven places belonging to Nagesh and found the officer amassed disproportionate assets. Two bank lockers are yet to be opened,” the ACB officials added.

“Both the officers were placed under arrest and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them. They will be produced before Vijayawada ACB court for judicial remand after the completion of raids,” said the officials. Meanwhile, continuing the raids on sub-registrar offices, the officials inspected the Gandhinagar registrar office and seized documents pertaining to registrations for verification.

