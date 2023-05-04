Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla cops crack murder mystery in AP after three weeks

25-year-old youth arrested for running over his business partner who failed to repay loan amount of Rs 1 lakh to him

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police cracked a murder mystery case and arrested a 25-year-old person for allegedly killing his business partner and portraying it as an accident on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused D Rambabu, a resident of Enugupalem village in Venukonda mandal, and the deceased O Srinivasa Rao (34), a resident of Kukatlapalli village in Ballikaruva Mandal in Palnadu district started a rice mill together as business partners.

However, the mill was shut down due to several reasons, forcing the duo to part ways. However, Srinivasa Rao had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from Rambabu during the course of the partnership. Though Rambabu asked Srinivasa Rao to return his money, the latter, who fell sick, failed to clear the debt.
The back-to-back pleas by Rambabu barely had any impact on Srinivasa Rao. This enraged Rambabu who threatened to kill him. On April 10, Rambabu asked Srinivasa Rao to meet him at Nallavagu Bridge near Addanki to discuss the same.

When they were discussing the issue, Rambabu gave an ultimatum to Srinivasa Rao to give his money back within a week. However, the latter refused to do the same saying that he didn’t have money. This led to a heated argument between the duo. When Srinivas Rao was about to leave, Rambabu rammed his truck into the bike on which the deceased was travelling and fled the crime scene.

Suffering severe injuries, Srinivasa Rao died on the spot. Upon receiving a complaint from his family members, Addanki police registered a case and began an investigation. During the probe, the police identified that it was not a mere accident. On checking the call records of the deceased, the cops that Srinivas Rao had spoken several times to Rambabu.

A special team was set up to nab the accused.  Later, the accused was arrested from his residence and his vehicle was seized. Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal lauded the entire team for solving the case.

