Build a career in AI, drone technology: AP Governor tells students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer advised students to build their careers in the rapidly evolving world of technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and drone technology.

Inaugurating the Drone Research and Development Centre established in Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology near Vijayawada on Wednesday, the Governor said that India has been making tremendous progress in the fields of manufacturing of electric vehicles, digitisation and that the usage of drones has been on the rise by various sectors in the country.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has inaugurated the Drone Research & Development Centre, established in Dhanekula Institute of Engineering & Technology, on Wednesday, and participated as Chief Guest at the 14th anniversary celebrations of the college. pic.twitter.com/AEm7s0i9Dy May 3, 2023

He said that Drones are now being used in surveillance, geographical mapping, disaster management, search and rescue operations, and agriculture. etc.

He further said that it is essential for the students to become aware and get themselves equipped with all facets of technology to pursue careers in this emerging sector. The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the college in collaboration with Dronix Engineering Ltd, Israel.

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer advised students to build their careers in the rapidly evolving world of technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and drone technology. Inaugurating the Drone Research and Development Centre established in Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology near Vijayawada on Wednesday, the Governor said that India has been making tremendous progress in the fields of manufacturing of electric vehicles, digitisation and that the usage of drones has been on the rise by various sectors in the country. Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has inaugurated the Drone Research & Development Centre, established in Dhanekula Institute of Engineering & Technology, on Wednesday, and participated as Chief Guest at the 14th anniversary celebrations of the college. pic.twitter.com/AEm7s0i9Dygoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — governorap (@governorap) May 3, 2023 He said that Drones are now being used in surveillance, geographical mapping, disaster management, search and rescue operations, and agriculture. etc. He further said that it is essential for the students to become aware and get themselves equipped with all facets of technology to pursue careers in this emerging sector. The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the college in collaboration with Dronix Engineering Ltd, Israel.