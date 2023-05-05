Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five officials get one-month jail for contempt of court in AP

As the court orders were not implemented, the quartet filed a contempt petition in the court.

Published: 05th May 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has sentenced senior IAS officer MT Krishna Babu and IPS officer Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and three APSRTC officials to one-month imprisonment. The court said the officials have to undergo another one-week imprisonment if they fail to pay the penalty. They were asked to surrender before the Registrar (Judicial) by May 16. It also directed the Registrar to send them to prison upon their surrender.

Hearing a contempt petition, the court issued the orders on May 2. The matter pertains to a petition filed by B Surendra, a fieldman in RTC, and three others in 2020 seeking orders from the court for regularising their service. The court directed the RTC to regularise the service of the petitioners. As the court orders were not implemented, the quartet filed a contempt petition in the court.

Justice K Manmadha Rao said the RTC should have filed a petition seeking an extension of time for implementing the court orders, but it was not done, which amounts to contempt of court. The HC sentenced Principal Secretary (Transport) Krishna Babu, RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Tirupati RTC Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy, RTC Chief Engineer U S Srinivas and Nellore RTC Executive Engineer K Koteswara Rao to one-month imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court contempt of court Five officials
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp