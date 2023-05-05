Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan failed to come to rescue of rain-affected farmers, alleges TDP chief

During Hudhud cyclone, when officials said there was a flight service, Naidu said he went to the affected areas by road to coordinate the rescue and relief operations.

Published: 05th May 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu examines damaged paddy in Unguturu I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lambasted the YSRC government for its ‘failure’ to come to the rescue of farmers, who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains. Though rains are badly affecting the farmers in various parts of the State, why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not visited even a single affected farmer till now? he questioned.

During his visit to the Unguturu Assembly constituency in the undivided West Godavari district, he described Jagan as an incompetent CM, who had neglected the farmers. “Had TDP been in power now, the situation would not have happened. We would have alerted farmers beforehand about the rains and initiated measures to protect their interests,” he said.

During the Hudhud cyclone, when officials said there was a flight service, Naidu said he went to the affected areas by road to coordinate the rescue and relief operations.

“That was my commitment. However, Jagan has failed as a CM. Why has he not visited the rain-hit areas and consoled the farmers who suffered crop loss? Paddy procurement should have commenced in April itself. Why has been a delay? Why has the government failed to even provide proper gunny bags to farmers,” Naidu questioned.

Farmers are assured of crop loss enumeration soon

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi refuted allegations being levelled against the government that no officials had visited the rain-hit fields and farmers and enumeration of crop loss is yet to be taken up.  He said enumeration could only be done after rains subside to assess the crop loss accurately to extend aid

