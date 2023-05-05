Kidney racket kingpin, surgeon held in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a fresh development in the illegal kidney transplantation case, city police on Thursday arrested Rajasekhar Perumalla, the man who performed the transplant, and kingpin in the case, Venkatesh, who surrendered before the court.

With the duo being sent to remand, the total number of arrests in the case increased to eight. Police had earlier arrested six people, including the owner of Sri Tirumala Hospital in Pendurthi, where two illegal kidney transplants were reportedly performed.

An investigation is underway to ascertain if more transplants were done at the hospital. Meanwhile, teams of the district medical and health department are cracking a whip on unregistered hospitals and clinics in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Jagadeeswara Rao said teams have been formed so they can inspect hospitals in various parts of the city. “To begin with, the team conducted inspections at Madhurawada and Arilova to check whether they are following prescribed guidelines and have the necessary infrastructure and testing facilities. The team visited two hospitals in Madhurawada on Wednesday,” Rao explained.

As per the DMHO records, there are 256 hospitals in the district and only two of them - Sri Tirumala in Pendurthi and Vijaya Sai in Tagarapuvalasa - are not registered. Stating that there are 327 clinics and 323 diagnostic centres registered in the district, the official said the inspection will be completed in a week.

ALSO READ | Illegal kidney transplant racket: Owner of hospital among 6 held in AP

The illegal kidney transplantation case came to light after an auto driver, G Vinay Kumar of Vambay Colony at Madhurwada, had lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police, stating that he was cheated by a group of people after selling his kidney.

The auto driver had reported to the police that he was promised Rs 8 lakh in exchange for his kidney, but was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh. After a zero FIR was lodged and the case was transferred to Pendurthi, Sri Tirumala Hospital was sealed and six people were initially arrested, including the mediators, hospital owner and lab technician.

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a fresh development in the illegal kidney transplantation case, city police on Thursday arrested Rajasekhar Perumalla, the man who performed the transplant, and kingpin in the case, Venkatesh, who surrendered before the court. With the duo being sent to remand, the total number of arrests in the case increased to eight. Police had earlier arrested six people, including the owner of Sri Tirumala Hospital in Pendurthi, where two illegal kidney transplants were reportedly performed. An investigation is underway to ascertain if more transplants were done at the hospital. Meanwhile, teams of the district medical and health department are cracking a whip on unregistered hospitals and clinics in the district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Jagadeeswara Rao said teams have been formed so they can inspect hospitals in various parts of the city. “To begin with, the team conducted inspections at Madhurawada and Arilova to check whether they are following prescribed guidelines and have the necessary infrastructure and testing facilities. The team visited two hospitals in Madhurawada on Wednesday,” Rao explained. As per the DMHO records, there are 256 hospitals in the district and only two of them - Sri Tirumala in Pendurthi and Vijaya Sai in Tagarapuvalasa - are not registered. Stating that there are 327 clinics and 323 diagnostic centres registered in the district, the official said the inspection will be completed in a week. ALSO READ | Illegal kidney transplant racket: Owner of hospital among 6 held in AP The illegal kidney transplantation case came to light after an auto driver, G Vinay Kumar of Vambay Colony at Madhurwada, had lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police, stating that he was cheated by a group of people after selling his kidney. The auto driver had reported to the police that he was promised Rs 8 lakh in exchange for his kidney, but was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh. After a zero FIR was lodged and the case was transferred to Pendurthi, Sri Tirumala Hospital was sealed and six people were initially arrested, including the mediators, hospital owner and lab technician.