Plan afoot for Machilipatnam Port stone-laying fete in AP

Perni Nani and officials inspect arrangements as CM Jagan will lay foundation stone for the port on May 22

Machilipatnam Port

Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramiah (Nani), along with Krishna district collector P Raja Babu and joint collector Dr Aparajita Singh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are underway for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Machilipatnam Port on May 22. Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramiah (Nani), along with Krishna district collector P Raja Babu and joint collector Dr Aparajita Singh,  reviewed the arrangements at the ceremony site on Thursday.

They reviewed the arrangements for the helipad, besides the map for the first phase of development works of the port. They took cognisance of the port connectivity, and road development works and inspected the site where the puja would be performed and the pylon would be erected.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Perni Nani said that the stage has been set for Machilipatnam, which flourished as an important port in ancient times, to revive its pride on the maritime map of the world. “We are not developing it for votes, but with sincerity to ensure the development of the region and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The Chief Minister will address a public meeting that will be organised at Noble College Grounds after laying the foundation stone for the port. He will also initiate a slew of development and welfare activities, including drinking water works with an estimated cost of `45 crore, handing over Tidco houses to beneficiaries,” the legislator said.

District collector Raja Babu said that the purpose of their visit was to ensure no stone is left unturned for the big event. “Foolproof arrangements are being made for the CM’s visit. The foundation stone for Bandar port will be a historic event as the long-standing dream of the people of Machilipatnam is finally going to be realised,” he said.

The officials were advised to have a model of the port and photo gallery on the occasion. Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation MD Dr Y Vidyashankar, RITES manager Gautam Singh, RDO I Kishore, Tahsildar D Sunil Babu and others were present.

Nod for medical college

Expressing happiness over Machilipatnam Medical College getting permission from the National Medical Commission, Perni Nani said that classes will commence from the academic year 2023-24. The 1st year will commence with 150 seats and the building of the college was constructed on 67 acres at an estimated cost of `550 crore. He thanked the Chief Minister

