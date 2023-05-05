Rains to lash coastal AP, Rayalaseema for two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains are likely to continue for the next two days at isolated places in coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal.

Since Wednesday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in the Kakinada district of North Coastal Andhra and Prakasam of South Coastal Andhra. Rainfall occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra and at one or two places in Rayalaseema.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, the highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded at Veligandla in Prakasam district, followed by 7 cm in Peddapuram of Kakinada, 6 cm in Palasa of Srikakulam and 5 cm in Prathipadu of Guntur.

