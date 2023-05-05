Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 87.32 crore Kalyanamasthu aid for 12,132 beneficiaries in AP

The scheme is intended to prevent child marriages, encourage children’s education and financially support the poor parents of brides.

Published: 05th May 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 87.32 crore directly into the bank accounts of 12,132 beneficiaries, who got married during January-March 2023, under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa, on Friday.

The State government is providing financial assistance to poor parents to educate their children and perform their marriage in a dignified manner under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa. The benefit is being provided to girls belonging to BC, SC, ST and minorities, disabled and construction worker families. In the past six months, it has credited Rs 125.50 crore into the bank accounts of 16,668 beneficiaries under the two schemes.

The scheme is intended to prevent child marriages, encourage children’s education and financially support the poor parents of brides. Class X pass is mandatory for both the bride and the bridegroom. The bride should be of 18 years of age, while the groom should be 21 years of age to avail of the benefit. The eligible can apply for the scheme within 30 days of their marriage.

