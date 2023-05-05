Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD chief performs ritual at Seethampeta temple in AP

PARVATIPURAM-MANYAM: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy took part in the Maha Samprokshanam ritual of the Srivari temple at Seethampeta in Manyam district on Thursday and expressed that the Trust has taken up construction of Srivari temples as a part of its mission to propagate Sanatana Dharma.

Maha Samprokshanam was held in the auspicious Vrishabha Lagnam between 7:30 am and 8:30 am. Devotees were allowed for darshan from 10 am onwards. Speaking to reporters, he said TTD has taken up construction of over 2,000 temples in various regions, especially in the backward and Agency areas.

Stating that the Seethampeta temple was constructed at Rs 10 crore, Subba Reddy said Maha Samprokshanam of Srivari temple in Rampachodavaram is scheduled to be held from May 17-22. “We are considering constructing a temple in the Agency area of Kurupam. Those who cannot visit Tirumala can have darshan of Srivaru in their natives now,” he explained.

Further, the TTD chief said the temple Trust has been facilitating darshan for people from backward regions during annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. Local MP B Chandra Sekhar, JEO Veerabrahmam and others were also present.

