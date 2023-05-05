Two tigers on prowl keep Palnadu officials on toes in AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The forest department has sounded an alert in Durgi mandal of Palnadu district and urged villagers not to venture into the forest or fields alone as they suspect two tigers to be on the prowl in the region. The tigers suspected to be from Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) are untraceable. The forest department officials have launched a massive operation to trace the elusive big cats.

Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao said, “We have been tracking the movements of both the tigers in the fringe villages of the forest area for the past three months. On April 26, a tiger killed a cow in one of these fringe villages. We then set up cameras and deployed staff in the region.”

The officials have set up artificial ponds in the forest to provide water for wildlife so that they do not stray into human habitation.“While trapping the tigers is crucial, preventing people from harming them is also important. The forest department, along with revenue officials, and the electricity department, are educating villagers on the do’s and don'ts in such situations,” he explained.

Officials have distributed pamphlets to the villagers to educate them on measures to be taken when they sight a tiger and how to alert officials.

Vinukonda forest range officer Syyed Hussain said, “As the wandering tigers are not man-eaters, the villagers should not panic. It is everyone’s responsibility to save them.”

He also opined that the tigers might have come out of their habitat as their population has increased to 73 in the tiger reserve over the last few years.

