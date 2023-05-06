Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor releases AUEET 2023 results

The rank achieved by students in the entrance test will determine their admission to the courses and the schedule for this will be released in a few days.

PVGD Prasad Reddy

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy released the AUEET 2023 results on Friday. The test was conducted for admissions into the four-year engineering (BTech self-support) course.

Prasad Reddy announced that admissions to the BTech course would commence soon. The results were declared just one day after the test. Of the total of 3,952 applicants, 3,542 appeared for the test conducted at nine centres across the State, including Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Kadapa.

The results are now available on the AU admissions website. The rank achieved by students in the entrance test will determine their admission to the courses and the schedule for this will be released in a few days.

In the entrance test, Kadali Tejashwi from Visakhapatnam secured the first rank, Reddy Jyoti Bhaskar from Srikakulam second, Duvvi Nakshatra Manasa from Guntur third. AU Rector K Samatha, Registrar V Krishnamohan, Director of Admissions DA Naidu, Assistant Directors CV Naidu and Venkatadri participated in the programme.

