Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Chambers express concern over skill gaps in core industries

C Nagarani briefed her about the challenges faced by business enterprises related to skill gaps, internship and workforce shortage in core industries.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chambers

For reprentational purpose (Photo| Website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over more students preferring to pursue their careers in Information Technology, the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation on Friday raised several issues concerning the industry with respect to the skilled workforce in the manufacturing sector.

Members of the Federation called on the director of Technical Education and chairperson of the State Board of Technical Education and Training.

C Nagarani briefed her about the challenges faced by business enterprises related to skill gaps, internships and workforce shortages in core industries. They said that the allotment of polytechnic students for internship was not being implemented as per the government’s guidelines. “In some cases, it is less than or equal to 10% of the industry’s requirement during past sessions,” the Federation said.

The members observed that the majority of the students from both government or private colleges were being sent to neighbouring States for internships as the industries there were reportedly offering better scholarships to the students. “Following the recent interactions between industries and students, it was understood that parents were forcing their children to pursue a career only in the IT sector as it is more remunerative,” the Federation expressed.

ALSO READ | Release incentives to MSME units: AP Chambers

“We urge government and educational institutions to encourage students to consider careers in important streams like mechanical, electrical, civil etc,” members requested to conduct awareness programmes for high school students and their parents on the opportunities in every branch of the manufacturing sector. “There are prominent entrepreneurs in every branch like mechanical, aeronautics, space research, metallurgy, special alloys, irrigation who can volunteer to provide insight,” the Federation pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Chambers skill gaps Core industries
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp