AP Chambers express concern over skill gaps in core industries

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over more students preferring to pursue their careers in Information Technology, the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation on Friday raised several issues concerning the industry with respect to the skilled workforce in the manufacturing sector.

Members of the Federation called on the director of Technical Education and chairperson of the State Board of Technical Education and Training.

C Nagarani briefed her about the challenges faced by business enterprises related to skill gaps, internships and workforce shortages in core industries. They said that the allotment of polytechnic students for internship was not being implemented as per the government’s guidelines. “In some cases, it is less than or equal to 10% of the industry’s requirement during past sessions,” the Federation said.

The members observed that the majority of the students from both government or private colleges were being sent to neighbouring States for internships as the industries there were reportedly offering better scholarships to the students. “Following the recent interactions between industries and students, it was understood that parents were forcing their children to pursue a career only in the IT sector as it is more remunerative,” the Federation expressed.

“We urge government and educational institutions to encourage students to consider careers in important streams like mechanical, electrical, civil etc,” members requested to conduct awareness programmes for high school students and their parents on the opportunities in every branch of the manufacturing sector. “There are prominent entrepreneurs in every branch like mechanical, aeronautics, space research, metallurgy, special alloys, irrigation who can volunteer to provide insight,” the Federation pointed out.

