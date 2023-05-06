Burden on teachers due to mobile apps will be eased: AP Educational Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and various teachers’ unions concluded on an optimistic note on Friday as the legislator agreed to reduce their burden. According to the teachers, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana assured them that the pressure mounting on them due to the increased use of various mobile applications will be eased.

Further, Botcha informed them that the duty to inspect Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits would be handed over to the village and ward secretariats instead of headmasters and teachers. The minister also told them that they do not need to pay power bills to any teachers or headmasters. He also assured them that he would discuss with municipal teachers their issues and resolve them in 10 days.

Further, Botcha announced that promotions would be given to all teachers, except Telugu and Hindi faculty. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar and the leaders of all the registered teachers’ unions were present.

